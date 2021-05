CHESTERVILLE – Miss New England USA Ambassador Teen 2021 Valerianne Hinkley of Wilton wanted to recognize Child Abuse Awareness Month by making signs and putting blue pinwheels out.

They were placed at the Chesterville Town Hall with the help of some children and adults. After placing the signs and pinwheels, the group enjoyed snacks and Hinkley reading, Be Kind by Dr. Seuss.