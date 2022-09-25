CMCC offering Behavioral Health Professional Program

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is offering Behavioral Health Professional (BHP) training beginning on October 10, 2022 and running through November 19, 2022. This 46-hour program includes 12 online modules, an in-person Adult/Pediatric First Aid CPR course, and two live, instructor-led online evaluation class sessions on November 17 and November 18th. Information and links to register for the program are available at https://www.bit.ly/CWPDRegistration.

Students who successfully complete the course and pass the certification exam will be eligible for immediate employment. One additional cohort will be offered in the Spring of 2023.

This program is funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). Participants must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSET, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. MJRP-funded courses are designed for candidates who have been impacted by Covid—19, dislocated, unemployed or are underemployed. Underemployed can be considered as working part-time but looking for full-time work or working in an occupation below one’s skillset.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.

Central Maine Community College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution and employer. For more information visit www.cmcc.edu/eeoc or contact Human Resources at (207) 755-5396.