CMCC to build addition to Kirk Hall, expand healthcare programs

AUBURN – Central Maine Community College (CMCC) has been awarded Congressionally Directed Spending funds to expand healthcare training programming by building and equipping a 7,200 square foot addition to Kirk Hall. The increased space and equipment would train an additional 100 nurses annually, add healthcare programming, update science labs that are used for required courses in healthcare programs, improve the exercise science and physical fitness specialist programs, and enhance short-term workforce training programs in healthcare areas such as medical assistant, certified nurse assistant, basic life support certification, and phlebotomy.

CMCC’s Healthcare Training Expansion project will create opportunities to enroll more students in high-wage in-demand fields and help fill workforce shortages in healthcare. The College’s nursing education and healthcare/wellness training space is at full capacity. The additional space will allow the College to enroll more students and create new healthcare programming to help fill the State’s workforce shortages.

“Having the ability to grow healthcare programs will make it possible for more Mainers to enroll and benefit. Healthcare jobs are in high demand, high wage jobs where earners contribute to Maine’s economy. CMCC has a long history of educating students who stay in Maine and this project will increase those numbers,” said Dr. Betsy Libby, President of Central Maine Community College.