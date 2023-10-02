Community Safety Substance Abuse forum at Phillips Public Library

PHILLIPS – The Phillips Public Library is holding a Community Safety Substance Abuse forum located at 96 Main Street for three Wednesday evenings in October from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Meet with Educators, Health Practitioners, and Officers to understand the substance abuse situation in your

communities and what you can do to keep ourselves and them safe. How and where to get assistance:

October 11: Healthy Community Coalition

October 18: Tri-County Mental Health

October 25: Franklin County Sheriff and Phillips Fire Dept.

The event is free and open to all surrounding communities, and for any questions call Hedy Langdon at (207) 639-2665.