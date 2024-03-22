David Scammon is FMH’s first BEE Award recipient

FARMINGTON – David Scammon recently received the BEE Award (Be Exceptional Every Day) at Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) in recognition of his exceptional non-nursing care. A nutrition representative, Scammon was nominated by two colleagues, Susan Loughrey, MA CCC-SLP, the director of Physical Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine, and Emily Clemens, RN, a nurse on the Med/Surg unit.

Loughrey stated in her nomination, “David delivers meal trays most weekdays to the Med/Surg unit. He is always smiling, greets patients by name, and is exceptionally polite and accommodating. He is like a bit of sunshine in the day for staff and patients. David is someone who truly seems to enjoy his job and interactions with others on a daily basis.”

Clemens echoed Loughrey’s sentiments stating in her nomination, “David is an incredible dietary rep. Not only is he an incredible help to nursing staff, he is also patient and fantastic with patients. He will take time out of his busy day to interact and listen the patients’ stories, which makes them feel incredibly important. I have heard many patients praise him for the time he takes.”

As FMH’s inaugural BEE recipient, Scammon was celebrated in a public ceremony on March 7. The cafeteria served as the backdrop for this special occasion, where Tanya Dawson, clinical resource manager, presented Scammon with a certificate and BEE Award pin. The ceremony also featured words of gratitude from colleagues and hospital leadership.

FMH asks for the public’s help in sharing their story of how a nurse or other care team member made a difference in their care or that of someone they know. Boxes containing nomination forms have been strategically placed on the Franklin campus in waiting areas for easy access. Online nominations can also be submitted at fchn.org/recognize.

The BEE Award, launched in January, complements the existing DAISY Award at FMH, acknowledging the vital contributions of non-nursing care team members alongside the recognition of nurses’ exceptional clinical skills and compassionate care.