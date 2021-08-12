Deadline for affordable health insurance this Sunday

WILTON – Western Maine Community Action wants to let Mainers know they still have an opportunity to enroll in health insurance for 2021 on HealthCare.gov, but only until August 15. Amid the resurgence of COVID-19, high-quality health insurance is vitally important, and, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, it’s also more affordable than ever before.

The COVID-19 special enrollment period, which started on February 15 and ends this Sunday, August 15, opened the door for thousands of previously uninsured Mainers to enroll in health insurance this year. As of June 30, thousands of people have taken advantage of this opportunity, many of them enrolling in health insurance plans that cost $10 or less per month.

“Anyone who needs health insurance for 2021 still has a few more days to enroll,” said Patty Lovell. “They can find high-quality affordable options, but they must visit HealthCare.gov by Sunday, August 15th to sign up.”

Due to the American Rescue Plan, signed into law earlier this year, thousands of Mainers are eligible for substantial discounts that let them enroll in health insurance plans. People whose income was too high to qualify them for discounted health insurance in the past are also now newly eligible for generous premium discounts. Mainers who are already enrolled in a subsidized health insurance plan on HealthCare.gov can get even lower monthly premiums by returning to HealthCare.gov and updating their application to obtain these new discounts. Current enrollees who have updated their application lowered their monthly health insurance costs by 40 percent, on average.

“Most people now qualify for discounts that help substantially lower their monthly health insurance costs,” said Patty Lovell. “Current enrollees should visit HealthCare.gov today to claim these new discounts.”

Consumers enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov are guaranteed to receive comprehensive coverage, with no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups. All plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment, and maternity care. In addition, consumers receive free preventive care services, such as vaccines and health screenings. Testing and treatment of COVID-19 are considered essential health benefits and are covered by all HealthCare.gov plans.

The health insurance landscape can be confusing, but free local help is available. You can find someone to help you navigate the enrollment process by visiting CoverME.gov or contact Patty at 207-860-4482 or plovell@wmca.org