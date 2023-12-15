Direct support professional Aishah Wolfstone recognized for outstanding performance

FARMINGTON – Recently, Aishah Wolfstone was recognized and by The Maine Association for Community Providers (MACSP) for her outstanding dedication and genuine care and concern for all the individuals she has worked with over the last 13 years as a direct support professional at Work First Inc. Wolfstone’s calm demure and unwavering patience offers a safe, productive, and enjoyable day for the individuals in her care. She develops deep connections and takes the time to observe, listen and interpret what makes each individual with intellectual disabilities tick. She often reaches out to their families to assure a coordination of effort for their plans and effective measures for deescalating unproductive and self-injurious behaviors. She continues to see their strengths and wonderful personalities.

Wolfstone is an outstanding artist and has shared her gift with individuals who have expressed an interest in art. She arranged for three individuals to attend a beginners art class. The artwork they produced brought them much pride and resulted in beautiful pieces.

Wolfstone has a gift of making community connections. She approached the adult literacy program seeking opportunities that might match an individual’s interest. It was a starting point for so many individuals with intellectual disabilities to get involved in the community. The poetry class was especially enjoyed. One of the individuals attending this course had her poem selected and published in the local paper. There was also an evening open to the public where this individual read her poem.

Wolfstone has a strong sense of community, and she models this concept to all the individuals she works with and exposes them to many opportunities.

In addition, Wolfstone was honored by the Adult Literacy Volunteer program for her outstanding commitment, and was also recently honored with an award by the Modern Woodmen as a Hometown Hero.