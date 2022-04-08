Distribution hours expanded for COVID-19 in-home test kits

FARMINGTON – The Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County has expanded its hours for distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits at its office at 105 Mt. Blue Circle, Suite #1 in Farmington while supplies last.

The tests kits can now be picked up Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tests being distributed are authorized for home use in individuals ages 2 and older with results in ten minutes. The kits are provided by The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control at-home COVID-19 tests can be used under the following circumstances:

For anyone experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms

At least five days after a known exposure to someone with COVID-19

Immediately before going to a large gathering or indoor event with people who are at risk of severe disease or may be unvaccinated

HCC offices are conveniently located 500 feet down the road from Franklin Memorial Hospital on Rt. 2. For additional information visit fchn.org/hcc-covid or to arrange a pick up time after hours contact Ericka Buote at 779-2924.