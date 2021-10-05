Doctor Joins Franklin Health Pediatrics

FARMINGTON – Heather Lynn, MD, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a provider at Franklin Health Pediatrics. Her clinical interests include preventative care, asthma management, and healthy eating.

“One of the main reasons I went into medicine is to help people fulfil their goals and dreams by keeping them healthy,” said Dr. Lynn. “I specifically went into pediatrics because children are our future and the foundation to living a healthy life is built during childhood.”

Dr. Lynn received her medical degree from East Tennessee State University, James H. Quillen College of Medicine (rural primary care track) followed by a pediatric residency at University of South Carolina/Prisma Health Midlands Children’s Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina.

Dr. Lynn is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics. During her residency, Dr. Lynn served as president of the Prisma Health Pediatric Residency Book Club, served on the Advocacy Committee and the Wellness Committee. She additionally participated in numerous community service and child advocacy projects.

Franklin Health Pediatrics is located in the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus. Dr. Lynn joins Gabriel Civiello, MD, FAAP; Emily Jacobs, DO; Ryan Whitt, MD; Nicole Donahue, CPNP; and Tanya Lever, CPNP-PC; in providing pediatric patient care.

For appointments call 778-0482.