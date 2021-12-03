Doctor joins Franklin Health Women’s Care

FARMINGTON – Dawn Elliott, MD, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a physician at Franklin Health Women’s Care. Dr. Elliott is a full-scope OB/GYN provider specializing in high-risk pregnancy, perinatal mood disorders, family planning and infertility. She has more than 20 years of patient care experience.

Dr. Elliott received her medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine in Burlington, followed by an OB/GYN residency at Madigan Army Medical Center in Fort Lewis, Washington and Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. She most recently provided care at Evans Army Community Hospital in Fort Carson, Colorado. She is board certified by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“I am honored to work with women to optimize their well-being,” said Dr. Elliott. “As an obstetrician-gynecologist, I use evidence-based preventive care, lifestyle modifications, and optimized medical and surgical interventions to help women achieve their health care goals.”

She added, “After more than 21 years on active duty in the United States Army, stationed at 11 duty stations worldwide, I am thrilled to establish our ‘forever home’ in Maine. My family looks forward to establishing roots in the community and enjoying all the outdoor adventures Maine has to offer.”

Franklin Health Women’s Care clinicians provide health care for women throughout their lifetime, offering expertise during pregnancy and childbirth and for disorders of the reproductive system.

Dr. Elliott joins colleagues Tara Aumand, MD; Susan Kearing, DO; Jennifer Zeliger, MD; nurse midwife JennieLea Hanna, CNM, and many highly qualified support staff in providing exceptional patient care.

Dr. Elliott’s office is accepting new patients. For appointments, call 207-778-6394.