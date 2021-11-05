Doctor joins Livermore Falls Family Practice

FARMINGTON – Linda Cota, MD, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a physician at Franklin Health Livermore Falls Family Practice. Dr. Cota enjoys all aspects of family medicine, especially women’s health, geriatrics, and sports medicine.

Dr. Cota received her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia followed by a family medicine residency at Brown Family Medicine in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Franklin Health Livermore Falls Family Practice is located in the Androscoggin Valley Medical Arts Center at 21 Main Street in Livermore Falls. Cota joins its team of providers: Heidi Decker, MD; Paul Wooden, MD; Lenia Coates, PA-C; Jennifer Delker, FNP; Mary Dunlap, FNP; and Julia Davis, LCSW.

Specialty care is also provided onsite including: psychiatric care, treatment of pulmonary (lung) conditions, evaluation and treatment of skin diseases, physical therapy services, as well as lab and radiology services.

Dr. Cota grew up in Gorham, Maine. During her spare time, she enjoys cooking, hiking, and spending time outside. She and her husband are excited to have returned to Maine and now reside in Wilton.

For appointments call 897-6601.