Dr. Anfin Erickson Joins Franklin Health Surgery

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that Anfin Erickson, MD, a general surgeon, is providing patient care at Franklin Health Surgery and surgery at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Besides general surgery, Dr. Erickson’s specialties include thyroid/parathyroid and colon surgery.

A high honors graduate of Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Dr. Erickson completed his general surgery internship and residency at Bassett Healthcare in Cooperstown, New York. During his final year of residency, he received the “Best Resident Teacher Award.”

“I grew up in a small town in rural Montana and have long had a passion for bringing first-rate medical care to a similar community. As a surgeon, I love getting the opportunity to have an immediate positive impact on my patients’ lives,” said Dr. Erickson.

He added, “My family and I are thrilled to call Wilton home. We love taking advantage of all that the outdoors has to offer. We particularly love skiing, hiking, fishing, and gardening.”

Dr. Erickson joins Franklin Health Surgery colleagues: Joseph Caruso, MD, FACS; Eric Gunther, MD, FACS; Stacey Gutman, MD, FACS; and Betsy Norton, PA-C.