Dr. John Franson joins Franklin Health Primary Care

FARMINGTON – John Franson, MD, has joined the medical staff of Franklin Health Primary Care, one of five primary care practices of Franklin Community Health Network.

Dr. Franson most recently provided care for 21 years at Caribou Memorial Hospital in Soda Springs, Idaho. Besides primary care, his professional interests include upper and lower endoscopy, and dermatology procedures.

“As a rural family physician, I provide broad-based care for my patients, including colonoscopies, joint injections, and removal of skin lesions,” said Dr. Franson. “This has been a longstanding effort to improve access to care. I try to listen carefully to my patients and be available.”

Dr. Franson completed his undergraduate degree at Brigham Young University followed by a master’s degree in zoology at Washington State University. Dr. Franson then completed medical school at Ohio State University followed by a family medicine rural training residency at Spokane Teaching Health Center Family Medicine in Spokane, Washington.

Dr. Franson added, “After graduating from Mt. Blue High School, I have been away for a long time and it is a pleasure to return to the greater Farmington landscape and culture I always enjoyed.”

Dr. Franson joins its team of providers: Deborah Burchfield, DNP, APRN, FNP-C; Kristy Hilton, APRN, FNP-C; David Huish, PA-C; and Deborah Hamilton, MD, in staffing the medical practice.