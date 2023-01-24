Dr. Nicholas Perros joins Franklin Memorial Hospital as lead hospitalist

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that Nicholas Perros, MD, has joined the medical staff as a hospitalist, providing inpatient care for patients who are hospitalized.

Before joining Franklin, Dr. Perros was employed as a hospitalist at Maine Medical Center from 2014-2022. His professional interests include health disparities in the geriatric population.

“I chose hospital medicine as I enjoy treating a wide variety of disease processes with a high level of acuity. As the lead hospitalist, I use a multidisciplinary approach to lead a team which includes working closely with doctors, nurse practitioners, nursing staff, therapy services, care management and other subspecialists,” said Dr. Perros.

Dr. Perros completed his undergraduate degree in biochemistry at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, followed by medical school at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Illinois. After earning his medical degree, he completed an internal medicine residency at Maine Medical Center.

To learn more about the hospitalist service, visit https://www.mainehealth.org/Franklin-Community-Health-Network/Services/Hospitalist