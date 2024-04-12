Drug Rehab USA launches mental health scholarship program to support education and awareness

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Drug Rehab USA, a leading online platform dedicated to providing resources for addiction recovery and mental health support, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Mental Health Scholarship Program. This initiative aims to support students pursuing higher education while fostering awareness and understanding of mental health issues within communities across the United States.

The Mental Health Scholarship Program underscores DrugRehabUS.org’s commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges surrounding mental health. The program is open to students enrolled in accredited colleges or universities in the United States who demonstrate a passion for mental health advocacy and awareness. Prospective applicants must submit a piece of writing detailing their motivation for pursuing a mental health degree and articulating the impact they envision making in the future.

The scholarship will be awarded annually to one outstanding student who submits a compelling essay on a designated topic related to mental health. The recipient will receive a financial award of $2,000.00 to support their educational expenses.

To apply for the Mental Health Scholarship, eligible students must email admin@drugrehabus.org using a .edu email from the university you are attending with your essay attached. The deadline for submissions is 1/1/2025.

For more information about the Mental Health Scholarship Program and eligibility criteria, please visit https://drugrehabus.org/mental-health-scholarship/.