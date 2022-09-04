Early September Mobile Outreach services offered

FARMINGTON – Healthy Community Coalition’s mobile health unit is offering free education and health screenings (HS), harm reduction services (HR), COVID-19 vaccines (CV) for adults, and many other resources in greater Franklin County communities in the coming weeks. Individualized health coaching and connections to services are also offered.

Not all services are offered at each stop. The schedule is as follows with services at each stop abbreviated at the end of each stop:

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 9 am – noon, Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church St, East Wilton, HS, CV

Friday, Sept. 9, 10 am – 2 pm, Farmington Park & Ride (next to Walgreens), HR

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm, Wilton Food Pantry, 600 Main St, Wilton, HS, CV

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 1:30 – 4 pm. St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church St, Jay, HS

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 10 am – 2 pm, Big Apple, 380 US Rt. 2, Wilton, HR

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 3 – 6 pm, UMF Olsen Student Center, 111 South St, Farmington, CV

Thursday, Sept. 15, 1 – 2:30 pm, Salem Food Pantry, 1458 Salem Rd, Salem, HS

Thursday, Sept. 15, 3 – 5:30 pm, Edmund’s Market, 1185 Rangeley Rd, Phillips, HS

Individuals seeking a COVID vaccine should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them.

For additional information visit, the Healthy Community Coalition Facebook page or call 779-3136.