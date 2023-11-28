Family Focused Yoga offering December classes

FARMINGTON – Family Focused Yoga is thrilled to share the class schedule for December, along with some fantastic updates for Giggles & Grace session! Starting this month, Giggles & Grace is a dedicated kids-only session for ages 7-10. This session is filled with the same mindfulness and yoga fun as the parent and child session, KinderFlow.

Sessions are Saturday mornings at the West Farmington Grange hall. KinderFlow is from 9 to 10 a.m. and Giggles & Grace is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Register in advance at www.familyfocusedyoga.com

This month’s themes are:

Spreading Happiness, December 2

“Outdoor” Winter Fun, December 9

Tis The Season, December 16

No Sessions on December 23

Hibernating Animals, December 30

Get ready for a blend of poses, games, activities, guided relaxation, and music, all centered around these festive and cozy themes!

Family Focused Yoga is not just about the fun on the mat – each session includes a reinforcement take-home activity, ensuring the mindfulness continues beyond Saturday mornings.

Bring your little ones to join in for a joyful and enriching experience! Create lasting memories together as you celebrate the magic of the season through the joy of yoga and mindfulness.