February classes and resources from SeniorsPlus

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in February. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

SeniorsPlus is pleased to offer technology classes taught by the National Digital Equity Center. Classes from Internet safety, iPad Basics, to intermediate Excel are available free to Maine residents. To learn more or to register, go to digitalequitycenter.org/classes/class_location/seniors-plus or call SeniorsPlus at 207-795-4010.

CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

Opening Minds through Art (OMA)

Dates: Fridays, February 3, 10, 17, 24, and March 3 and 10

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Facilitator: OMA-certified SeniorsPlus staff

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Opening Minds through Art (OMA) strives to bring joy, art, and pride to people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s in our community. Weekly, for six weeks, people with dementia are paired one on one with trained volunteers who help them create art using imagination instead of memory. If you know someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s who may enjoy this program, drop us a line. Upcoming OMA sessions will be held Fridays at 1 p.m.: March 24–April 28, Wilton; May 19–June 23, Norway; July 14–Aug 18, Lewiston.

Lewiston Game Day

Date: Thursday, February 9

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Play cribbage, checkers, or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games.

Home Health Information Session

Date: Tuesday, February 14

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Instructor: Jen Nelson, RD CDCES from CenterWell Home Health

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Do you have questions about what skilled home health can do for you or a loved one? Did you know Medicare covers 100% of skilled home health care? Have you or a family member been diagnosed with CHF, COPD, diabetes, dementia, or have an upcoming orthopedic surgery? Manage these conditions while staying safely at home.

Wowzitude! ‘Travel’

—Tunis, Tunisia

Date: Tuesday, February 21

Time: 10 a.m.

—Lake Louise, Canada

Date: Tuesday, February 21

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots.

FRANKLIN & OXFORD COUNTIES

Norway Game Day

Date: Tuesday, February 21 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

Let’s play cribbage, checkers, trivia, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Been feeling cooped up? Join us!

BYO Craft and Chat

Date: Thursday, February 16 (every third Thursday)

Time: 10 a.m.–noon

Facilitator: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 210

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, painting, anything you enjoy. Come relax and socialize while working on your project.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Total Strength and Balance

Day/time: Mondays, 11–11:45 a.m. (no class Feb. 20)

Day/time: Wednesdays, 11–11:45 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 10:15–11 a.m.

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Cost: See below

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. These classes are in person and masks are required. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.

Chair Yoga In Person and Zoom

Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m.

Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT

Location: Zoom and in person at Education Center, 8 Falcon Road

Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.

Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.

Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, still reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.

CAREGIVER GROUPS AND RESOURCES

Caregiver Support Groups

—Lewiston

Date: Monday, February 13 (every second Monday)

Time: 5:30–7 p.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell, SW

Location: SeniorsPlus, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

—Norway

Date: Thursday, February 23 (every fourth Thursday)

Time: 2:30–4 p.m.

Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway, 9 Marston St.

—Wilton

Date: Thursday, February 2 (every first Thursday)

Time: 3–4:15 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 210

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. The group will meet in person on location.

Kinship Support Group

—Wilton

Date: Thursday, February 16 (every third Thursday)

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main St., Suite 210

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Good Grief

Date: Tuesday, February 7 (every first Tuesday)

Time: 10:30 a.m.–noon

Facilitator: Beacon Hospice

Location: Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston

SeniorsPlus is pleased to partner with Beacon Hospice in providing a Bereavement Support Group. To be held in person, this once-a-month group meeting will provide a safe place for those who want to connect with others who understand what they are going through, and who are looking for ways to find meaning and purpose in life without the presence of their loved one. At these meetings, grievers will receive support, understanding, and compassion. Grievers will learn about self-acceptance, self-care, self-compassion, and resilience. We will share stories, experiences, and offers and receive support that can help with the grieving process. We will provide a safe place for everyone, in every stage of grief. A grief support group is not a substitute for professional care for depression.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

Did you know that SeniorsPlus started a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter last year? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need.

If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out. We’re happy to add you to our mailing list.

ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS

AT&T – Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T Staff

Location: Online video

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online.

Fraud & Scams Prevention Workshop

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Medicare Made Simple

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Online video

Check out this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn how to navigate Medicare. In this introductory course, you will learn about your insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare, or anyone who currently has Medicare and would like to learn more.

Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Due to COVID-19, Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions.

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: SeniorsPlus Staff

Location: Zoom Live, one on one with staff. A device with a speaker is required to participate; a webcam is not required but recommended.

Join us for this one-on-one class to become more familiar with how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus and Healthy Living for ME’s online classes, or to simply stay connected with friends and family near and far. You do not need a Zoom account or to download any apps to participate in this class, unless logging in from an Apple device. You can participate with computers or handheld devices. Educational material and resources will be provided for continued learning.