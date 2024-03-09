Fill the Plate Breakfast will honor Lewiston resident for volunteerism

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus, the designated Agency on Aging for Western Maine, will hold a breakfast to benefit its Meals on Wheels nutrition program. The Fill the Plate Breakfast will be held on Friday, March 22, from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Riverwatch in Auburn. The breakfast will honor Lewiston resident Lucy Bisson with the 2024 Ikaria Award.

For the keynote, beloved Maine humorist Gary Crocker will present a talk titled “A Life Built on Laughter.” Tickets are $30 per person ($35 at the door) and are available at www.seniorsplus.org/march-for-meals or by calling 207 795-4010. Seats are limited and advance registration is recommended.

Lucy Bisson will be the recipient of the 2024 Ikaria Award. A local business woman, in recent years she has devoted her time to volunteering. She served on boards for the City of Lewiston and volunteered at nonprofits, including SeniorsPlus where she worked as a Medicare Counselor and in the Administrative Department. Currently she is the Executive Director of the Lewiston/Auburn Senior College. The 2024 Ikaria Award recognizes an individual or organization for singular and outstanding contributions toward improving the lives of older adults. Ikaria is a Greek island in the Aegean Sea. It is considered one of the world’s five “Blue Zones” – places where an estimated one in three members of the population regularly lives an active life into their 90s.

Maine humorist Gary Crocker will be the keynote speaker. Born in Lewiston and raised in North Monmouth, Crocker will offer remarks and observations about his beloved Maine and her people in the classic Maine tradition.

The Fill the Plate Breakfast is presented in conjunction with March for Meals, a national campaign of Meals on Wheels America.

Last year, SeniorsPlus delivered more than 170,000 meals to 1,800 homebound older adults and adults with disabilities in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties through its Meals on Wheels program. Each meal provides one-third of the recommended daily allowance of nutrition, a safety check, and a visit to these vulnerable adults. The majority of the clients of Meals on Wheels are lower income or on fixed income.

The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older adults and adults with disabilities in our tri-county area to remain at home safely for as long as possible. The overwhelming majority of older adults (greater than 95% in an AARP survey) wish to remain at home until they die. The Meals on Wheels program provides nourishment, socialization and regular safety checks.