First annual free Youth Leadership Summit, May 11

FARMINGTON – Maine Youth Leaders (MYL) and the Healthy Community Coalition’s first annual Youth Leadership Summit is taking place at the University of Maine at Farmington on Saturday, May 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Summit, which has been planned by the MYL from Franklin County, is for students from grades 5 through 12, and there is no cost to attend. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided throughout the day.

MYL have organized a lineup to impress you, including:

• Explore Internet safety and navigating online spaces responsibly.

• Delve into Narcan—a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids when given in time—and challenge the stigma surrounding it.

• Gain insights into the impact of vaping on mental health through a presentation by the Middle School Maine Youth Leaders Group.

• Experience a hands-on fire safety demonstration and take a firetruck tour.

• Expand your understanding of LGBTQ terminology.

• Participate in yoga sessions

• Gain perspectives from a State Trooper as they share their journey and experiences in the Police Academy.

Join us for a day of education, empowerment, and connection as we come together to shape the leaders of tomorrow. For more information about the Youth Leadership Summit, email our Youth Program Coordinator lillian.hunt@mainehealth.org or call 207-779-2467.