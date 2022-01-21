Five members of Maine National Guard deployed to Franklin Memorial Hospital

FARMINGTON – Five members of the Maine National Guard arrived at Franklin Memorial Hospital on Thursday to assist FMH care team members in nonclinical roles under a deployment order from Gov. Janet Mills.

Upon their arrival guard members were given a tour of the facility and provided orientation instruction that included: hospital codes, fit testing, infection prevention, CPR, patient safety attendant training, and mental health education.

This latest deployment is expected to last until the final week in February, and members will serve in roles freeing up health care staff to focus on patient care as emergency department visits and hospitalization numbers remain high.

Most will be assisting with care of patients with mental health disorders and/or substance use issues who are boarding in the emergency department—sometimes for days—while waiting for transfer to another facility.

“We are so grateful for their help,” said Rebecca Wood, chief nursing officer. “They will be assisting as one-on-one sitters which will affect our staffing numbers in a very positive way.”