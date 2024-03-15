FMH Medical Staff to award scholarships for students pursuing health care career

FARMINGTON – The Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff has a scholarship fund for local high school seniors who are pursuing a health care career.

A $500 scholarship will be awarded to one student from each of the following schools: Mt. Abram High School, Mt. Blue High School, Rangeley Lakes Regional School, and Spruce Mountain High School. If a school does not have a scholarship applicant, the scholarship will be awarded to a qualified applicant from one of the other schools.

The applicant should demonstrate strong motivation to pursue a health care career, display academic excellence, and show a dedication to community service.

Requirements include:

Personal essay displaying future career goals

Current transcript

Two letters of recommendation: One letter from a health care professional and one letter from a high school educator

The applications can be mailed to the Medical Staff Office, 111 Franklin Health Commons, Farmington, ME 04938. The application deadline is April 22.