Franklin Community Health Network hosting a Galentines Day event on February 8

FARMINGTON – Franklin Community Health Network invites all women to join us at our upcoming Galentines Day event on Thursday, February 8, from 6–8 p.m. This free and full-of-fun event will be hosted in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The come-and-go festivities will include demonstrations by women-owned businesses, chair massages, door prizes, refreshments, and a wealth of women’s health information covering breast care, nutrition, mental health, physical therapy, heart health, and much more!

“We are thrilled to bring back this event for its second year,” shares Ryan Marie Mastrangelo, FCHN Director of Communications & Public Affairs. “Collaborating with the incredible women in our community, we aim to foster a celebration of each others’ strengths and create a space where vital health resources are easily accessible. It’s a perfect blend of support, friendship, and good times.”

For additional details, please contact Ryan Mastrangelo at 207-779-2683 or visit our Facebook event page. Join us for a celebration of women, health and community.