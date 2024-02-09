Franklin Community Health Network hosting two free ski nights

FARMINGTON – Titcomb Mountain is hosting a “Free Ski Night” on Friday, February 16 from 3‒7 p.m. thanks to a sponsorship by Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County and Franklin Memorial Hospital.

On the very same night, Spruce Mountain in Jay is hosting a ski free night from 5–8 p.m. thanks to a sponsorship by Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The goal of free ski nights is to attract community members who do not ski, the opportunity to try the sport in hopes they will find the sport recreational and rewarding.

Titcomb Mountain is located at 180 Ski Slope Road in Farmington. For more information call 778-9031 or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TitcombMountain

Spruce Mountain is located on Ski Slope Road in Jay. For more information call 897-4090 or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SpruceMountain

About FCHN: Franklin Community Health Network is a nonprofit, integrated network of rural health care providers created by Franklin Memorial Hospital in 1991. Its affiliates include Franklin Memorial Hospital, Franklin Health, Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County, and NorthStar EMS. It is a part of the MaineHealth family of local health systems.