Franklin Community Health Network offering drive-up flu clinics

FARMINGTON – Franklin Community Health Network is offering free drive-up flu clinics in October for community members 18 and older on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus. No appointment is required.

Staff will meet with individuals outside under a tent. All individuals attending are asked to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.

The clinics take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 – 9 a.m. and 3 – 5 p.m. in the parking lot closest to the main entrance (look for the ambulance).

“Every season is an important one when it comes to the flu, but the added pressures of the COVID-19 surge have made the 2021 – 22 season especially critical,” said Barbara Sergio, chief operating officer. “Please help protect yourself and your community by getting vaccinated as early as possible.”

In addition to this opportunity, all Franklin Health patients will be offered flu shots at their next scheduled office visit.