Franklin Community Health Network taps chief operating officer as its new president

FARMINGTON – Barbara Sergio, currently chief operating officer and interim president of Franklin Community Health Network and Franklin Memorial Hospital, has been named the organization’s president.

Sergio is stepping into the president’s role following the appointment of Trampas Hutches, FCHN’s previous president, as president of MaineHealth’s newly formed Mountain Region, encompassing FCHN, Stephens Memorial Hospital/Western Maine Health in Norway and Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H.

“As our committee searched for a new leader for FCHN, we were all impressed with Barb’s qualifications, and as the process moved forward we found that the feedback from search committee and our stakeholder survey feedback was unanimous for Barb,” said Hutches of the appointment.

Sergio joined FCHN in August of 2019 our senior director of quality and patient safety and moved into the chief operating officer role in January of 2021. Prior to joining FCHN, she was director quality and patient safety at Boulder Community Health in Colorado. Prior to that she held a series of nurse leadership positions of increasing responsibility in Pennsylvania, Wyoming and South Dakota. She holds a master’s degree in Health Care Administration from the University of South Dakota and a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from South Dakota State University.

“The Franklin County region that we serve is a special place,” said Sergio. “Having the opportunity to pursue our MaineHealth vision here – working together so our communities are the healthiest in America – is a real privilege, especially given the dedication and skill of the care team here at FCHN.”