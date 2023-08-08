Franklin County accepting applications for grant funds from opioid settlement

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Opioid Settlement Committee is now accepting applications for grant funding from the opioid settlement funds received by Franklin County.

Franklin County has received first-round funding of $73,344.59 in settlement funds from a lawsuit related to the over-prescribing of opioid medications. More information is available on the Maine Attorney General’s website.

Applicants must complete an application that the committee will review. The committee is made up of healthcare and behavioral professionals, the OPTIONS liaison for Franklin County, and community stakeholders. Applications must support one or more of the following goals: prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery, and must support work in Franklin County.

Private parties and community groups, government agencies, municipalities, and non-profit organizations can apply.

Applications should be returned to the county commissioners’ office by October 15.

For applications, please visit www.franklincountymaine.gov/bids or the county commissioners’ office at the Franklin County Courthouse.