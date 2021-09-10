Franklin County Adult Education partners with Healthy Living for ME as a community provider

FARMINGTON – Healthy Living for ME is pleased to welcome Franklin County Adult Education as a new community provider within the organization. As a community provider, Franklin County Adult Education partners with Healthy Living for ME to bring workshops to the local community to help Mainers improve their health and wellness. Beginning this fall, Franklin County Adult Education will be offering the Tai Chi for Health & Balance workshop.

“We are pleased to be joining the Healthy Living for ME organization as a community provider,” said Nancy Allen, Director of Franklin County Adult Education. “This partnership will allow us to bring even more opportunities to our community and help adults of all ages in Franklin County maintain and improve their wellbeing.”

“Our partnerships across the state are crucial to helping us provide resources and programming to as many Mainers as possible. We’re glad to have Franklin County Adult Education join us and look forward to extending our reach in Franklin County,” said Jennifer Fortin, Training and Fidelity Manager of Healthy Living for ME.

Tai Chi for Health and Balance is a workshop suitable for all ability levels. Tai Chi is a slow exercise that helps people to relax and feel better overall. The essential principles of Tai Chi include mind and body integration, fluid movements, controlled breathing and mental concentration. Tai Chi for Health and Balance is just one of many workshops and resources that Healthy Living for ME has available for Mainers.

If your organization is interested in partnering with Healthy Living for ME, or if you’re interested in volunteering with Healthy Living for ME, contact info@healthylivingforme.org.

For more information or to register for Tai Chi for Health & Balance, or another workshop, visit www.healthylivingforme.org, call 1-800-620-6036, or email info@healthylivingforme.org. To register or get information through Franklin County Adult Education, call 207-778-3460.

About Healthy Living for ME: Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of local organizations, health systems and volunteers that work together to empower individuals to take control of their health. Through tailored services, we provide free and low-cost options that are personalized to focus on the entire individual rather than a single condition to improve overall quality of life.