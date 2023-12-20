Franklin County Recovery Center hosting first-ever Holiday Party

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Recovery Center is hosting its first-ever holiday party on Thursday, Dec. 28, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Center, 130 Quebec Street, Farmington. The event promises to be a spectacular evening of celebration with fun activities for the whole family, including holiday bingo, raffles, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Attendees can also indulge in festive delights such as coffee, desserts, and sandwiches.

This joyous occasion is an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate recovery and the spirit of the season. For more information, visit the Recovery Center’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FranklinCountyRecoveryCenter or call the Healthy Community Coalition at 207-779-3136.

Don’t miss out on the fun! We look forward to celebrating with you!

Franklin County Recovery Center is a community fostering addiction recovery by collaborating with professionals, advocates, and individuals with lived experiences. It is not a treatment agency or a traditional 12-step group, but a safe and supportive environment that encourages self-directed recovery, emphasizing meaningful relationships, health and wellness activities, social events, and a sense of community among individuals on their recovery journey.