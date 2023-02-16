Franklin Health Pediatrics resumes walk-in services for patients on February 27

FARMINGTON – Franklin Health Pediatrics is pleased to announce it is resuming walk-in services for its patients starting February 27 from 7:30 – 9:00 a.m., Monday – Friday. Walk-in hours will shift slightly on the second Wednesday of each month to 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

This service is for Franklin Health Pediatrics’ patients with acute, short-term illnesses or injuries that need prompt attention but aren’t life-threatening, such as earaches, sore throats, coughs and sprains. Patients with chronic or long-standing conditions should still call to schedule an appointment.

Anyone uncertain about the severity of a medical problem is always welcome to call the practice at 778-0482. There is a provider on call, 24/7, for consultation.

For more information, call Franklin Health Pediatrics at 778-0482 or visit fchn.org/pediatrics