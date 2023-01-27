Franklin is hosting a Galentines Day event on February 9

FARMINGTON – Franklin Community Health Network is inviting all women to a Galentines Day event on Thursday, February 9, from 6:30–8:30 p.m. This free, fun event will be hosted in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The come-and-go festivities will include demonstrations by women-owned businesses, chair massages, door prizes, refreshments, and women’s health information on breast care, nutrition, mental health, physical therapy, heart health and much more!

“We want to bring women together to celebrate friendship and community while also providing health-related resources,” says director of communications and public affairs Ryan Marie Mastrangelo and the event organizer.

She added, “Galentines Day is an annual opportunity to celebrate and appreciate one another and we hope to give women that opportunity at Franklin on February 9.”

For more information, call Ryan Mastrangelo at 207-779-2683 or visit the Facebook event at fb.me/e/3gxABYETr