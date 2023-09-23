Franklin Memorial Hospital adds pain medicine specialist

FARMINGTON – Ruslan Abdukalikov, DO, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a physician of pain medicine at the hospital.

Pain management helps ease pain and improve the quality of life for those suffering from chronic and acute pain. Pain is treated by a team and through a plan customized for each patient’s condition and individual needs.

Dr. Abdukalikov’s professional interests are in evidence-based interventional fluoroscopy and ultrasound-guided injections, nerve radiofrequency and cryo ablations and neuromodulation for the treatment of chronic pain conditions.

Dr. Abdukalikov completed his medical degree in 2018 at the University of New England (UNE) College of Osteopathic Medicine. He then went on to complete his anesthesiology residency at Maine Medical Center and most recently finished his fellowship in pain medicine at University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School Baystate.

“While attending UNE, I fell in love with Maine and its people. After graduation I was very fortunate to be able to stay in Maine and complete my anesthesiology residency at Maine Medical Center,” said Dr. Abdukalikov. “Although I did leave Maine to receive subspecialty training in pain medicine, my heart was always here and I am grateful to have an opportunity to care for the people of this wonderful state.”

Dr. Abdukalikov was most recently employed as a staff anesthesiologist for Spectrum Health Care in Portland and other southern Maine regions.

If you suffer from chronic pain, ask your primary care provider if pain management services may be right for you.

To learn more visit www.mainehealth.org/Franklin-Community-Health-Network/Services/Pain-Management