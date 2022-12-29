Franklin Memorial Hospital appoints Chief Nursing Officer

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that Deanna Orfanidis, MSN, RN, has begun her new role as chief nursing officer (CNO). As chief nursing officer, Orfanidis is responsible for advancing quality initiatives, creating a culture of safety and improving nursing engagement.

Most recently, Orfanidis served as CNO for Northwestern Medical Center, a community hospital in St. Albans, Vermont. Before that, she spent several years with the Dartmouth Hitchcock Health System in New Hampshire, beginning as a new nurse and ending her tenure as CNO.

Orfanidis received her master of science in nursing from the University of New Hampshire. She is active in several professional organizations and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Organization of Nurse Leaders (ONL).

“I’m looking forward to continuing the legacy of nursing excellence here and partnering with a team to continuously improve our processes to the highest standards of care, implementing best practices with a focus on patient safety and optimal patient care,” said Orfanidis.