Franklin Memorial Hospital continues to receive accolades for its maternity care

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) recently received its U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition and Care 2020 (mPINC) Hospital Report that demonstrated FMH’s commitment to quality improvement in maternity practices that support optimal infant nutrition.

As one of 2,103 U.S. hospitals that responded to the survey, Franklin Memorial Hospital received an overall score of 96 out of 100. The overall average score for all hospitals in the United States is 81, in the northeast 85, and for similarly-sized hospitals 77.

Subscores further categorize maternity care practices such as: immediate postpartum care, rooming-in, feeding practices, feeding education and support, and discharge support. FMH received perfect 100 subscores in 18 of the 22 measures.

The U.S. CDC invites all hospitals across the country to complete the mPINC survey to assess maternity care practices. CDC calculates a total mPINC score for every participating hospital to indicate its overall level of maternity care practices and policies that support optimal infant feeding.

Responses are scored using an algorithm that denotes the evidence and best practices to promote optimal infant feeding within the maternity care setting. Scores range from 0 to 100, with higher scores indicating better maternity care practices and policies. CDC provides this report to highlight strengths and quality improvement opportunities, and to illustrate how hospital practices compare with others of similar size, across the region, and nationwide.

“It is nice to see this level of national recognition highlighting what most of us are already aware of—we have an outstanding maternity care team including our dedicated obstetricians/gynecologists, nurse midwife, pediatricians, unit nurses and staff, and staff in our women’s care and pediatrics’ practices,” said Dr. Ross Isacke, FMH chief medical officer. “It is great to know that we are meeting the health care needs for expecting families in our community.”

In March, FMH was additionally named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals. That distinction recognized facilities that have provided exceptional care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.