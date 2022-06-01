Franklin Memorial Hospital eases inpatient visitor safety measures

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital has implemented changes to expand its visitor policy that go into effect Wednesday, June 1 and shall remain in effect until further notice.

“In light of recent changes throughout the MaineHealth system and nationwide in visitation policies and a downturn in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, we have been able to safely ease up our visitation policy to allow more people to visit their loved ones at the bedside,” said Dr. Ross Isacke, chief medical officer. “Whether during the saddest of times with a critical illness or the happiest with the birth of a child, being together is an essential part of healing and the health of our patients and their families. With this updated policy, we will improve the well-being of our loved ones while still supporting the safety of our other vulnerable patients and our care team.”

VISITORS/ESCORTS are permitted in hospital inpatient areas, within these limits:

Pediatrics: Two visitors allowed in the room at any given time; no limit on number of visitors per day. (A minor under the age of 18 will be allowed in the patient room with an adult visitor; masking required for youths older than 2).

Obstetrics: Two support persons 18 or older are allowed during labor and delivery.

Post-partum: One support person allowed at all times. During the specified visiting hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m., one additional person 18 along with one visitor under 18 accompanying the adult. Youths older than 2 must be masked. No limit on number of visitors per day.

All other inpatient areas including critical care: One visitor allowed in the room at any given time, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with no limit on the number of visitors daily. A minor under the age of 18 will be allowed in adult inpatient rooms accompanied by an adult visitor; masking is required for youths older than 2. (Please note: this would mean two visitors in a patient room in these circumstances).

Patients on Palliative Care/Comfort Measures: Two visitors at a time. Visiting hours to be managed by the care team.

For patients at end of life likely to expire within 24 hours (all areas): Up to four family members may visit at a time. Visiting hours to be managed by the care team (all areas).

Patients in isolation for COVID-19 infection or being evaluated for COVID-19 infection: No visitors except for End of Life. (See nursing supervisor for guidance)

Visitors will not be allowed in any units with an active COVID-19 outbreak.

Visitors are only permitted in areas going to and from the patient’s room (all units).

All visitors/escorts are subject to screening for COVID-19. Visitors/escorts with any COVID-19 symptoms will NOT be allowed to enter the Franklin Memorial Hospital facilities. Visitor/escorts must 1) perform hand hygiene prior to entering and upon leaving the patient’s room/care area; 2) Remain at least six feet from the patient at all times (as much as possible); 3) wear a mask at all times in the facility; and 4) not go to any locations in the facility other than the room of the patient they are visiting. The hospital cafeteria is closed to visitors.

To review the entire visitor safety measures visit: https://www.mainehealth.org/Franklin-Community-Health-Network/Patients-Visitors