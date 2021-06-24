Franklin Memorial Hospital eases visitation restrictions in response to drops in COVID-19 cases

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital is easing its visitation restriction in response to new low daily cases statewide that reflects the progress Maine has made in getting people vaccinated, reducing the spread of the virus, and getting back to normal.

Visitors or escorts are not permitted on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus, except the following:

Hospital Inpatient Areas:

Pediatrics: Two parents/guardians allowed in all areas, provided space is sufficient to achieve compliance with social distancing.

Obstetrics: Two support persons allowed during labor and delivery

All other inpatient areas including critical care: One visitor at a time during the specified visiting hours of 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Exceptions may be made at the time of unit admission or for care plan discussions.

Patients on Palliative Care/Comfort Measures: Two visitors at a time. Visiting hours to be managed by the care team.

End of Life in any inpatient area: Up to four family members may visit at a time for patients likely to expire within 24 hours (all areas) – visiting hours to be managed by the care team.

Patients in isolation for COVID-19 infection or being evaluated for COVID-19 infection: No visitors except for End of Life.

Visitors will not be allowed in any units with an active COVID-19 outbreak.

Patient Discharges: Adult patients may be picked up by one person at the department in which they are receiving care.

Outpatient Surgery and Procedural Areas: Adult patients may be picked up by one person at the department in which they are receiving care. Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two parents/guardians, provided space is sufficient to achieve compliance with social distancing.

Emergency Department: Adult patients may be accompanied by one person, provided space is sufficient to achieve compliance with social distancing. Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two parents/guardians, provided space is sufficient to achieve compliance with social distancing. Exceptions may be made for care plan discussions as arranged with the care team or for end of life.

Ambulatory/Diagnostic Areas: Adult patients may be accompanied by one person, provided space is sufficient to achieve compliance with social distancing. Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two parents/guardians, provided space is sufficient to achieve compliance with social distancing.

All visitors/escorts are subject to screening for COVID-19. Visitors/escorts with any COVID-19 symptoms will NOT be allowed to enter the Franklin Memorial Hospital facilities. Visitor/escorts must 1) perform hand hygiene prior to entering and upon leaving the patient’s room/care area; 2) wear a mask at all times in the facility; and 3) not go to any locations in the facility other than the room of the patient they are visiting. Hospital cafeterias are closed to visitors.

Franklin Memorial Hospital has adjusted its visitor policy with the safety and well-being of our patients and care team in mind. While some restrictions are still necessary, we know how important it is to community members that they’re able to see and be with their loved ones.

“These changes to the visitor policy reflect the progress we’re making as a community and as a state,” said Barbara Sergio, chief operating officer at Franklin Community Health Network. “Our high vaccination levels and lower active COVID-19 case counts means we can begin to relax certain restrictions.”

FMH continues to follow state and federal guidelines for health care facilities by requiring masking inside its facilities and encouraging social distancing and hand hygiene whenever possible.