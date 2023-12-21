Franklin Memorial Hospital Hosting Blood Drive on January 10

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital is hosting its first American Red Cross blood drive since the COVID-19 pandemic began on Wednesday, Jan. 10, from noon – 5 p.m. in the Bass Room. Please join our lifesaving mission and schedule an appointment today!

There are only 40 appointments for the day so this will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Potential donors can donate up to Nov. 14 and still be eligible to donate on Jan. 10.

The Red Cross encourages all first time donors to sign up for a whole blood donation. There will also be two Power Red machines at the drive for Type O, A- and B- donors to donate two units of red cells rather than one unit of whole blood. Type O- red cells can be given to patients of all blood types and because only 7 percent of people in the U.S. are type O-, it’s always in great demand and often in short supply.

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store, Google Play or text BLOODAPP to 90999, where you can schedule appointments and track your donations.

You may also call the American Red Cross for appointments at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).