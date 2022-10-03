Franklin Memorial Hospital hosting Fall Block Party

FARMINGTON – On Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) will host a fall block party, a free family-oriented educational and fun event being held in the Bass Room and on the hospital campus.

Festivities will include a children’s play area with face painting, lawn games, storybook reading, pumpkin decorating, as well as ambulance tours, health screenings and free flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines.

Several community agencies also plan to be present including the Western Maine Play Museum, United Way, Western Maine Community Action, Community Concepts, Spruce Mountain Adult Education, and Healthy Community Coalition, among others.

“We will also have six medical and dental students from the University of New England onsite to help out and experience what rural medicine is like,” said Jolene Luce, director of Western Maine AHEC.

There will be free giveaways, raffle prizes and seasonal refreshments.

For additional information, call Jolene Luce at 779-2451.

The Western Maine Area Health Education Center (AHEC), is hosted by FMH and supported by a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration. Western Maine AHEC is a member of the Maine AHEC Network.