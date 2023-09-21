Franklin Memorial Hospital hosting second public forum to discuss application status for Critical Access Hospital designation

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) invites the community to its second public forum on Monday, September 25, from 5-6 p.m. in the Bass Room. The forum will include an overview of Critical Access Hospital (CAH) and what it means for Franklin, where they are in the application process, followed by a question and answer session for the audience.

FMH announced its plans to pursue a CAH designation earlier this year after a change in regulatory policy expanded eligibility. Since the initial announcement, President Barbara Sergio has presented at several select board meetings across Franklin County and beyond to discuss the benefits of the proposed transition to CAH. At Monday’s public forum, FMH will offer another opportunity for community members to learn more about CAH and have their questions answered.

About FCHN: Franklin Community Health Network is a nonprofit, integrated network of rural health care providers, created by Franklin Memorial Hospital in 1991. Its affiliates include Franklin Memorial Hospital, Franklin Health, Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County, and NorthStar EMS. It is a part of the MaineHealth family of local health systems.

About MaineHealth: MaineHealth is a not-for-profit integrated health system whose vision is, “Working together so our communities are the healthiest in America.” It consists of nine local hospital systems, a comprehensive behavioral healthcare network, diagnostic services, home health agencies, and more than 1,500 employed and independent physicians working together through the MaineHealth Medical Group. With approximately 22,000 employees, MaineHealth provides preventive care, diagnosis and treatment to 1.1 million residents in Maine and New Hampshire. It includes Franklin Memorial Hospital/Franklin Community Health Network in Farmington, LincolnHealth in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor, Maine Behavioral Healthcare in South Portland, MaineHealth Care at Home in Saco, Maine Medical Center in Portland, Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., Mid Coast-Parkview Health in Brunswick, NorDx in Scarborough, Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital in Rockport and Belfast, Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford and Sanford, Spring Harbor Hospital in Westbrook and Stephens Memorial Hospital/Western Maine Health Care in Norway. MaineHealth Affiliates include Maine General Health in Augusta and Waterville, New England Rehabilitation Hospital in Portland and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. It is also a significant stakeholder in the MaineHealth Accountable Care Organization in Portland.