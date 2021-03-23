Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff offering health care scholarships

FARMINGTON – The Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff has established a scholarship fund for high school seniors. One $500 scholarship will be awarded to a student from each of the following schools: Mt. Abram High School, Mt. Blue High School, Rangeley Lakes Regional School, and Spruce Mountain High School.

If a school does not have a scholarship applicant, the scholarship will be awarded to a qualified applicant from one of the other schools.

The applicant should demonstrate a strong motivation to pursue a health care career, along with academic excellence, and a dedication to community service.

Application requirements include:

Personal essay displaying future career goals

Current academic transcript

Two letters of recommendation: One from a health care professional and another from a high school educator

The applications can be mailed to the Medical Staff Office, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons, Farmington, ME 04938. The application deadline is May 1.