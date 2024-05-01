Franklin Memorial Hospital offers 3-day Health Careers Exploration Camp

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) will once again host Summer Scrub Club, a health careers exploration camp, from June 18-20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The camp is designed to introduce participants to a wide variety of careers available in health care and is open to all students who will be entering grades 8-12.

Campers will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities and demonstrations such as casting, suturing, operating room simulation, first aid, and emergency response to a mock accident. All campers will receive certification in American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR, First Aid, and Stop the Bleed.

Last year’s Summer Scrub Club. Image provided.

The cost for the camp is $50 and includes lunch each day. For more information or to register, contact the FMH Education Department at 779-2381 or email jennifer.stevens@mainehealth.org.

This program is sponsored by the Western Maine Area Health Education Center (AHEC), hosted by FMH and supported by a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration. Western Maine AHEC is a member of the Maine AHEC Network.

