Franklin Memorial Hospital offers lifestyle nutrition class

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital Nutrition Services is offering a four-week Lifestyle Nutrition course on March 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 4–5 p.m. in the Crosby Room. The course is designed to help individuals get on track with healthier eating and setting the groundwork for lifelong healthy eating success.

Leslie White, MPH, RD, LD, CSOWM, a registered dietitian, is teaching the evidence-based class that focuses on whole-food eating with an emphasis on increasing intake of plant foods. Increased consumption of plant foods is scientifically proven to prevent, treat or even reverse chronic diseases and manage weight.

White has worked in the field of nutrition for 17 years with extensive experience in nutrition counseling, motivational interviewing, and promotion of behavior change. She has additional certification as a specialist in obesity and weight management (CSOWM).

“This course is offered in a small group setting, where participants are provided with a new nutrition education topic each week and engage in a discussion with other group members,” said White. “Participants will learn the important role nutrition plays in optimizing health while receiving individualized nutrition advice and group support.”

Those interested in taking the class should reach out to their primary care provider for a referral. For additional information call 779-2656.

To learn more about nutrition services offered at Franklin Memorial, visit www.mainehealth.org/Franklin-Community-Health-Network/Services/Nutrition-Services