Franklin Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

FARMINGTON – Sawyer Francis Keene, born at 11:02 a.m. on January 1, is the first baby born at Franklin Memorial Hospital in 2023.

Dr. Tara Aumand of Franklin Health Women’s Care attended the birth of Sawyer, a 21 inch, 7 pound, 6.9 ounce baby boy. Sawyer is the first child for parents Sabrina and Ben Keene of Farmington.

As Franklin Memorial Hospital’s first baby of 2023, Sawyer’s family received a basket full of items including a tummy time prop and play, clothing, a teether set, handmade hats, a plush teddy bear, and much more!

In addition to the distinction of being one of the first babies born in 2023 in Maine, Sawyer will be awarded a $500 Alfond Scholarship Foundation grant (provided to every baby born a Maine resident) that may go toward his future college or training expenses.