Franklin Memorial Hospital welcomes new cardiology colleague

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital introduces Maureen Gibbons, MSN, APRN, ACNPC-AG, CCRN, an acute care adult gerontology nurse practitioner who is providing patient care in the Cardiology Clinic.

Gibbons received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, followed by a master’s degree in nurse practitioner studies at Rhode Island College in Providence. Her specialty is in acute care adult gerontology.

While at Rhode Island Hospital working as an RN in the Cardiothoracic ICU, Gibbons provided highly specialized, intensive care to the critical patient requiring coronary artery bypass grafting, valve repair/replacement, aortic reconstructions, aortic dissection repairs, and other surgeries where the chest cavity is accessed via the median sternotomy.

“My journey in medicine has been firmly rooted in cardiology from the beginning. While my experience thus far has been based in the intensive care setting, I have always had a particular passion for preventative medicine,” said Gibbons. “I am excited to join such a talented and respected team, and I look forward to working closely with patients to help improve their quality of life, maximize their independence, and prevent hospitalizations.”

The Cardiology Clinic is located on the ground floor of the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center. Gibbons will provide patient care alongside Lynette Weeman, DO; Beth Hartsock, DNP, NP; Robert Bender, DO; and David Frost, MD.

To learn more visit www.mainehealth.org/care-services/cardiovascular/cardiovascular-service-locations/cardiovascular-care-franklin-community-health-network