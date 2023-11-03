Franklin Memorial Hospital welcomes new colleague to Orthopedics

FARMINGTON – Joanna Manum, PA-C, has joined the care team at Franklin Health Orthopedics. She has nine years of surgical specialty experience.

Manum completed her master’s degree in physician assistant studies at Salus University in Pennsylvania, followed by a postsurgical residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania. While at the latter, Manum was exposed to a broad scope of advance surgical skills that included orthopedics, general surgery, trauma and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

“I believe that excellence in health care is achieved by treating each patient as an individual,” she said. “As a physician assistant, my goal is to provide outstanding patient care through collaboration and communication. What I enjoy most about my role is having the opportunity to be a problem solver.”

Manum joins its team of providers: Zachary Blakeman, DPM; Steven Coates, PA-C; Andrew Crapser, MD; Ian Dickey, MD; Thomas Pulling, MD; and Lillian Taylor, PA-C. For appointments call 778-9001.

Manum grew up in Wilton and has now returned as a resident. She loves to be on the water or in the mountains with her family enjoying all the opportunities for outdoor recreation that Franklin County has to offer.

To learn more visit www.mainehealth.org/Franklin-Community-Health-Network/Services/Orthopedics