Franklin Memorial Hospital’s 36th annual Health Care Golf Classic on July 12

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital is excited to announce its 36th annual Health Care Golf Classic at Sugarloaf Golf Club on Friday, July 12.

The event aims to raise $30,000 for two essential local health organizations: the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County and the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center. By teeing off with us, participants directly contribute to improving health care access and services for those in need within our community.

The tournament kicks off with a Thursday evening cocktail reception at 45 North, providing a chance for networking before the main event. For Thursday night lodging at Sugarloaf, please call 1-800-843-5623 and mention the Health Care Golf Classic.

Friday’s highlights include a four-person scramble, complete with a continental breakfast, 18 holes of play at Sugarloaf’s breathtaking course, and a luncheon buffet. The day’s activities also include greens fee raffles, awards, a silent auction, and exclusive player swag bags. Prizes await top-performing teams, closest-to-the-pin contenders, and those boasting the longest drives.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses interested in supporting this cause.

To learn more, register a team, or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit www.fchn.org/golf.

For inquiries, please contact LeeAnna Lavoie at leeanna.lavoie@mainehealth.org or 207-779-2926.

Join us for a day of golf, community, and supporting local health initiatives on the green at the Sugarloaf Golf Club for the Franklin Memorial Hospital Health Care Golf Classic.

The Healthy Community Coalition, an affiliate of Franklin Community Health Network, will use proceeds from this tournament to provide access to health screenings, food, transportation, and other basic needs to help improve overall health of our community.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital, provides timely access to state-of-the-art breast cancer screening, diagnostic, clinical, and care support services. The Center, with locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls, memorializes the Carrabassett Valley resident who died from breast cancer.