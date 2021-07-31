FMH to host two Pop-up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics



FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital is hosting two “pop-up” vaccination clinics at local festivals in an effort to reach younger hard-to-reach individuals as COVID-19 cases rise in Maine and all states due in large part to the highly transmissible delta variant.

Anyone who is not vaccinated remains at risk not only for infection, but for potentially life-threatening disease.

Two such pop-up clinics will be held in collaboration with Summer Fest and the Blueberry Festival, respectively. The first takes place on Saturday, July 31 from 5-8 p.m. on University of Maine Farmington property near Big Sky Grill at Narrow Gauge Square in Farmington. The following week another event will be held Saturday, August 7 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mainely SCUBA located on Main Street in Wilton.

Those who opt to get vaccinated at these pop ups (must be age 18 and older) will receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered by staff from NorthStar.