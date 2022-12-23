Free Certified Nursing Aide course offered at Franklin Memorial Hospital

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital is excited to offer a new employment opportunity for individuals looking to become a Certified Nursing Aide. This is a full-time employment opportunity that pays students while attending school to obtain their CNA license.

Successful applicants’ employment for the first 5-7 weeks will be paid classroom hours Monday-Thursday as part of an accelerated CNA curriculum, followed by paid clinical rotation hours. There is a one-year employment commitment after passing the exam.

We invite anyone interested to attend one of our information sessions on Thursday, Dec. 29 in the Crosby Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital. Session 1 is from 10:30–11:00 a.m. and Session 2: is from 4:30–5 p.m.

Visit our careers webpage to apply https://www.careersatmainehealth.org/jobs/1399275-cna-apprentice-medical-slash-surgical

For more information reach out to Jolene Luce, director of Western Maine AHEC at Jolene.Luce@mainehealth.org or 207-779-2451.

The Western Maine Area Health Education Center (AHEC), is hosted by Franklin Memorial Hospital and supported by a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration. Western Maine AHEC is a member of the Maine AHEC Network.