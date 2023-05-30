Free Health Education workshop for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities

MAINE — Spectrum Generations and Work First, Inc. in partnership with Healthy Living for ME will be offering a free workshop to help adults incorporate healthy lifestyles into activities of daily living. Multiple HealthMatters programs will be offered beginning in June. Workshop participants will meet weekly on Wednesdays or Fridays at 10 a.m. Participants may join the workshop virtually or attend in person at Work First, Inc., at 309 Wilton Rd, Farmington, ME 04938.

HealthMatters is a physical activity and health education program for individuals with intellectual and/or development disabilities. This program is ideal for those who are interested in becoming more physically active and making healthy food choices.

This series is free and open to the public but registration is required. Please visit healthylivingforme.org or call 1 (800) 620-6036 for more information and/or to register.

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health issues. All workshops are listed at healthylivingforme.org.

