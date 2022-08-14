HCC’s August Mobile Outreach Services offered

FARMINGTON – Healthy Community Coalition’s mobile health unit is offering free education and health screenings (HS), harm reduction services (HR), COVID-19 vaccines (CV) for adults, and many other resources in seven communities in the coming weeks. Not all services are offered at each stop. Individualized health coaching and connections to services is also offered.

The schedule is as follows with services at each stop abbreviated at the end of each stop:

Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2 – 5:30 pm. Rangeley IGA, 2185 Main St, Rangeley, offering HS

Wednesday, Aug. 17, 9:30 am. – noon. Big Apple, 380 U.S. Rt 2, Wilton, offering HR

Wednesday, Aug. 17, 1 – 3 pm. Farmington Park & Ride, Farmington, offering HR

Thursday, Aug. 18. 2 – 5:30 pm. Fotter’s Market, 157 Main St, Stratton, offering CV, HS

Tuesday, Aug. 23, 4:30 – 6:30 pm. Faith Works Community Outreach, 44 N Main St, Strong, offering CV, HS

Wednesday Aug. 24, 9:30 am – 2:30 pm. Farmington Park & Ride, Farmington, offering HR

Thursday, Aug. 25, 2 – 5:30 pm. Mainly Provisions, 363 Main St, Kingfield, offering CV, HS

Friday, Aug. 26, 3 – 5:30 pm. Maine Wood Concepts, 1687 New Vineyard Rd, New Vineyard, offering CV

Wednesday, Aug. 31, 9:30 am – noon, Faith Works Community Outreach, 44 N Main St, Strong, offering HR

Wednesday, Aug. 31, 1 – 3 pm. Edmund’s Market, 1185 Rangeley Rd, Phillips, offering HR

Individuals seeking a COVID vaccine should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. Those with health insurance are asked to bring their cards with them also, but insurance is not mandatory.

For additional information visit, the Healthy Community Coalition Facebook page or call 779-3136.